Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) CEO Steve Sanghi Sells 416,581 Shares

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP - Get Free Report) CEO Steve Sanghi sold 416,581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $36,879,915.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,495,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,663,616.65. This trade represents a 4.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Steve Sanghi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 28th, Steve Sanghi sold 98,814 shares of Microchip Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.55, for a total value of $7,959,467.70.

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Microchip Technology Stock Down 2.9%

Microchip Technology stock traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.84. 10,125,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,305,687. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.01 and a 200 day moving average of $67.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $46.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -299.45, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.49. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $44.17 and a 12-month high of $92.24.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Microchip Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 1.57%.Microchip Technology's revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Microchip Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.480-0.520 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Microchip Technology's dividend payout ratio is currently -627.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCHP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Barclays began coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Microchip Technology from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $86.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MCHP

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microchip Technology

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,075,558 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,628,692,000 after buying an additional 1,507,554 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 209,384 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $13,447,000 after buying an additional 24,963 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,233,018 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $79,184,000 after buying an additional 194,048 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,470,059 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $94,407,000 after buying an additional 226,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 223.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 140,902 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $9,049,000 after buying an additional 97,333 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Inc is a semiconductor company headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, that designs, develops and supplies a broad portfolio of embedded control and analog semiconductors. Its product lineup centers on microcontrollers (including the well-known PIC family), digital signal controllers and associated development tools and software, along with a range of mixed-signal and analog devices, nonvolatile memory, power management, timing, interface, wireless and security products. The company also provides integrated hardware and software solutions intended to simplify embedded design and accelerate time to market for OEMs and contract manufacturers.

Microchip's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including automotive, industrial automation, consumer electronics, communications, aerospace and defense, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

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