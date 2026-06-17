Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Raised to $1,200.00 at Citigroup

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $840.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the semiconductor manufacturer's stock. Citigroup's target price indicates a potential upside of 17.56% from the stock's current price.

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MU has been the topic of several other reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $360.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, May 11th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $1,000.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $320.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $831.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MU

Micron Technology Stock Down 6.2%

NASDAQ:MU opened at $1,020.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 48.19 and a beta of 2.16. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $103.38 and a twelve month high of $1,110.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company's 50 day moving average is $705.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $476.85.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.19 by $3.01. The company had revenue of $23.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 41.16%. Micron Technology's revenue was up 196 compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 59.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total value of $1,574,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,139 shares in the company, valued at $13,488,907.17. The trade was a 10.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.26, for a total transaction of $21,450,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 424,503 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $227,643,978.78. This represents a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,000 shares of company stock valued at $85,486,715. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Trust Co raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 15,026 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 251.0% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 23,086 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $3,863,000 after buying an additional 16,509 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 19.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,150,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,196,427,000 after buying an additional 1,188,296 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $4,619,000 after buying an additional 7,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,316,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street remains constructive on Micron’s AI-memory exposure, with multiple reports highlighting strong DRAM and HBM demand, tight supply, and pricing power that could support earnings through 2026 and beyond.

Wall Street remains constructive on Micron’s AI-memory exposure, with multiple reports highlighting strong DRAM and HBM demand, tight supply, and pricing power that could support earnings through 2026 and beyond. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts raised price targets or reiterated bullish views, including TD Cowen and other firms pointing to higher DRAM demand, longer pricing strength, and meaningful upside even after Micron’s massive rally.

Several analysts raised price targets or reiterated bullish views, including TD Cowen and other firms pointing to higher DRAM demand, longer pricing strength, and meaningful upside even after Micron’s massive rally. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary ahead of Micron’s June 24 earnings report suggests consensus may still be too conservative, with previews calling for strong Q3 revenue and EPS growth driven by AI infrastructure spending.

Recent commentary ahead of Micron’s June 24 earnings report suggests consensus may still be too conservative, with previews calling for strong Q3 revenue and EPS growth driven by AI infrastructure spending. Positive Sentiment: Micron was also boosted by broader enthusiasm for semiconductor and memory stocks, including articles citing AI-driven supercycle optimism and record-high momentum in the group. Article Title

Micron was also boosted by broader enthusiasm for semiconductor and memory stocks, including articles citing AI-driven supercycle optimism and record-high momentum in the group. Neutral Sentiment: The stock has had an extraordinary move already, so some investors are taking profits and waiting for the June 24 earnings release to confirm whether AI demand can keep justifying the current valuation.

The stock has had an extraordinary move already, so some investors are taking profits and waiting for the June 24 earnings release to confirm whether AI demand can keep justifying the current valuation. Negative Sentiment: Bears are warning that Micron may be near “peak earnings power,” arguing the cycle could eventually cool and that the shares now reflect very optimistic expectations, which increases the risk of a pullback if results merely meet, rather than beat, forecasts. Article Title

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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