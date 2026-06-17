Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Raised to $1,500.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,000.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the semiconductor manufacturer's stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's target price would indicate a potential upside of 46.95% from the company's current price.

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Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MU. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $330.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $520.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $600.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology to $800.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $831.80.

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Micron Technology Price Performance

Micron Technology stock opened at $1,020.76 on Wednesday. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $103.38 and a 12-month high of $1,110.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 48.19 and a beta of 2.16. The firm's 50-day moving average is $705.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $476.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.19 by $3.01. The business had revenue of $23.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 41.16%. The company's revenue was up 196 on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 59.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total value of $13,895,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 125,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,679,776.43. This trade represents a 24.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total transaction of $10,112,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 224,021 shares in the company, valued at $94,391,248.35. The trade was a 9.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,000 shares of company stock worth $85,486,715. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. High Note Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 295.8% in the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 4,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Bayban purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street remains constructive on Micron’s AI-memory exposure, with multiple reports highlighting strong DRAM and HBM demand, tight supply, and pricing power that could support earnings through 2026 and beyond.

Wall Street remains constructive on Micron’s AI-memory exposure, with multiple reports highlighting strong DRAM and HBM demand, tight supply, and pricing power that could support earnings through 2026 and beyond. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts raised price targets or reiterated bullish views, including TD Cowen and other firms pointing to higher DRAM demand, longer pricing strength, and meaningful upside even after Micron’s massive rally.

Several analysts raised price targets or reiterated bullish views, including TD Cowen and other firms pointing to higher DRAM demand, longer pricing strength, and meaningful upside even after Micron’s massive rally. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary ahead of Micron’s June 24 earnings report suggests consensus may still be too conservative, with previews calling for strong Q3 revenue and EPS growth driven by AI infrastructure spending.

Recent commentary ahead of Micron’s June 24 earnings report suggests consensus may still be too conservative, with previews calling for strong Q3 revenue and EPS growth driven by AI infrastructure spending. Positive Sentiment: Micron was also boosted by broader enthusiasm for semiconductor and memory stocks, including articles citing AI-driven supercycle optimism and record-high momentum in the group. Article Title

Micron was also boosted by broader enthusiasm for semiconductor and memory stocks, including articles citing AI-driven supercycle optimism and record-high momentum in the group. Neutral Sentiment: The stock has had an extraordinary move already, so some investors are taking profits and waiting for the June 24 earnings release to confirm whether AI demand can keep justifying the current valuation.

The stock has had an extraordinary move already, so some investors are taking profits and waiting for the June 24 earnings release to confirm whether AI demand can keep justifying the current valuation. Negative Sentiment: Bears are warning that Micron may be near “peak earnings power,” arguing the cycle could eventually cool and that the shares now reflect very optimistic expectations, which increases the risk of a pullback if results merely meet, rather than beat, forecasts. Article Title

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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