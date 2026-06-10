Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Raised to $900.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $900.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the semiconductor manufacturer's stock. The Goldman Sachs Group's price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.83% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MU. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $360.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Melius Research initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $550.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $320.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $550.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $707.63.

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Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MU opened at $935.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.19 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business's 50-day moving average price is $640.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $449.45. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $103.38 and a twelve month high of $1,089.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.19 by $3.01. The company had revenue of $23.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 41.49%.Micron Technology's revenue was up 196 on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 58.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total transaction of $1,574,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,488,907.17. This represents a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 37,439 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.38, for a total value of $35,955,666.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 387,064 shares in the company, valued at $371,728,524.32. The trade was a 8.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 146,000 shares of company stock worth $85,486,715 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,608,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $30,427,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,644 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,749,817 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $15,061,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,644 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,372,821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $3,910,198,000 after purchasing an additional 155,860 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,433,456,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,396,655 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $4,679,771,000 after buying an additional 794,289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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