Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Raised to "Buy" at Erste Group Bank

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Erste Group Bank from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

MU has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $700.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Wolfe Research set a $1,500.00 price target on Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday. Melius Research assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Summit Insights cut shares of Micron Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $950.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,093.13.

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Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $1,037.93 on Thursday. Micron Technology has a one year low of $103.38 and a one year high of $1,213.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 49.01 and a beta of 2.16. The business's fifty day moving average price is $788.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $513.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $20.98 by $4.13. The firm had revenue of $41.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.91 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 41.16%. Micron Technology's revenue for the quarter was up 345.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 60.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total value of $13,895,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 125,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at $43,679,776.43. The trade was a 24.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.26, for a total transaction of $21,450,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 424,503 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $227,643,978.78. The trade was a 8.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 146,000 shares of company stock valued at $85,486,715 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,433,456,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 411.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,022 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $606,873,000 after buying an additional 2,918,535 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 1,340.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,820,986 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $805,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625,169 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,989,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,424,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,608,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $30,427,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,644 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Micron reported fiscal Q3 EPS of $25.11 and revenue of $41.46 billion, both well above estimates, with revenue up sharply from a year ago on surging AI-related demand. Article Title

Micron reported fiscal Q3 EPS of $25.11 and revenue of $41.46 billion, both well above estimates, with revenue up sharply from a year ago on surging AI-related demand. Positive Sentiment: The company gave a very bullish Q4 outlook, with revenue guidance of roughly $49 billion to $51 billion and EPS guidance of $30 to $32, signaling that AI-driven memory demand remains exceptionally strong. Article Title

The company gave a very bullish Q4 outlook, with revenue guidance of roughly $49 billion to $51 billion and EPS guidance of $30 to $32, signaling that AI-driven memory demand remains exceptionally strong. Positive Sentiment: Micron said customers have committed billions of dollars years in advance for future memory supply, reinforcing the idea that the company has pricing power and unusually tight supply conditions. Article Title

Micron said customers have committed billions of dollars years in advance for future memory supply, reinforcing the idea that the company has pricing power and unusually tight supply conditions. Positive Sentiment: The strong report also lifted chipmakers worldwide, with investors viewing Micron’s results as evidence that the broader AI infrastructure boom is still intact. Article Title

The strong report also lifted chipmakers worldwide, with investors viewing Micron’s results as evidence that the broader AI infrastructure boom is still intact. Neutral Sentiment: Micron also declared a quarterly dividend, but the payout is small and is unlikely to materially affect the stock’s near-term move. Article Title

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Further Reading

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