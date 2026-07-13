Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $979.30, but opened at $929.00. Micron Technology shares last traded at $929.0080, with a volume of 7,490,249 shares traded.

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Key Stories Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $1,175.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $600.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $1,550.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Micron Technology from $1,150.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $1,263.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MU

Micron Technology Trading Down 4.4%

The company's fifty day moving average price is $923.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $580.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 2.14.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.39 by $3.72. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 71.13% and a net margin of 55.91%.The business had revenue of $41.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Micron Technology's revenue was up 345.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. Research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,083.94, for a total transaction of $43,357,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 85,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at $92,933,763.78. The trade was a 31.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 28,506 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,149.28, for a total value of $32,761,375.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 355,997 shares of the company's stock, valued at $409,140,232.16. This represents a 7.41% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 163,300 shares of company stock worth $152,667,204. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Community Trust NA boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 2,638 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Buska Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Northside Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the second quarter worth $14,806,000. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the second quarter worth $46,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Further Reading

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