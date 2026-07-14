Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Up 4.9% After Analyst Upgrade

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report)'s stock price was up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $1,600.00 to $1,750.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Micron Technology traded as high as $994.80 and last traded at $983.12. 30,420,399 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 45,606,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $937.00.

MU has been the subject of several other reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $1,550.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Wedbush upped their target price on Micron Technology from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Micron Technology from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $1,500.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,268.93.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.26, for a total value of $21,450,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 424,503 shares of the company's stock, valued at $227,643,978.78. The trade was a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total value of $1,574,060.00. Following the sale, the director owned 17,139 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,488,907.17. This trade represents a 10.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 163,300 shares of company stock valued at $152,667,204 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 21.7% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. United Bank bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at about $236,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 67.9% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 16,984 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 5.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 405,545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $49,987,000 after purchasing an additional 21,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology Stock Up 4.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $931.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $584.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 2.14.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.39 by $3.72. The firm had revenue of $41.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.91 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 71.13% and a net margin of 55.91%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 345.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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