Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Price Down 1.5% - Time to Sell?

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) dropped 1.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $747.20 and last traded at $751.00. Approximately 35,322,780 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 42,589,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $762.10.

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Key Headlines Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Micron began manufacturing advanced 1α DRAM at its Manassas, Virginia, fab, a milestone that expands U.S. memory output for AI, automotive, defense, aerospace and industrial customers. The move supports Micron’s long-term growth narrative and reinforces its position as the only U.S. manufacturer of memory chips. Article Title

Micron began manufacturing advanced 1α DRAM at its Manassas, Virginia, fab, a milestone that expands U.S. memory output for AI, automotive, defense, aerospace and industrial customers. The move supports Micron’s long-term growth narrative and reinforces its position as the only U.S. manufacturer of memory chips. Positive Sentiment: Micron’s CEO highlighted the company’s major U.S. DRAM expansion and said the advanced memory technology is increasingly important for critical sectors, underscoring demand and strategic relevance. Article Title

Micron’s CEO highlighted the company’s major U.S. DRAM expansion and said the advanced memory technology is increasingly important for critical sectors, underscoring demand and strategic relevance. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and stock-picking coverage remained constructive, with Melius Research reportedly raising its price target to $1,100 and other commentators calling Micron a momentum leader and a key AI memory beneficiary. Article Title

Analyst and stock-picking coverage remained constructive, with Melius Research reportedly raising its price target to $1,100 and other commentators calling Micron a momentum leader and a key AI memory beneficiary. Neutral Sentiment: Several market articles continued to feature Micron as a prominent AI and memory-chip name, including momentum screens and long-term bull cases, which may support investor attention but do not change fundamentals on their own. Article Title

Several market articles continued to feature Micron as a prominent AI and memory-chip name, including momentum screens and long-term bull cases, which may support investor attention but do not change fundamentals on their own. Negative Sentiment: Some coverage noted recent volatility in memory-chip stocks and questioned how much upside is already priced in, which could temper enthusiasm after the run-up in the shares. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

MU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC upped their target price on Micron Technology from $350.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Micron Technology from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $360.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $518.47.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MU

Micron Technology Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $846.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $505.38 and a 200 day moving average of $385.66.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. This is an increase from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is presently 2.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Micron Technology news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total transaction of $1,574,060.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,139 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,488,907.17. The trade was a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total value of $10,112,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 224,021 shares in the company, valued at $94,391,248.35. This trade represents a 9.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 106,000 shares of company stock worth $47,032,460. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $24,578,000 after purchasing an additional 23,117 shares in the last quarter. Generation Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 95,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $15,962,000 after purchasing an additional 8,489 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Micron Technology by 251.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 23,086 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 16,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avanda Investment Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company's stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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