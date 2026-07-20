Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Trading 1.9% Higher - Time to Buy?

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report)'s share price traded up 1.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $901.00 and last traded at $865.46. 37,231,834 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 45,784,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $848.95.

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Micron Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Micron Technology from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $1,200.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $1,220.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Wolfe Research set a $1,500.00 target price on Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,268.93.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MU

Micron Technology Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business's fifty day moving average is $949.46 and its 200 day moving average is $602.10. The company has a market cap of $977.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 2.14.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.39 by $3.72. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 71.13% and a net margin of 55.91%.The business had revenue of $41.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Micron Technology's revenue was up 345.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.93 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 28,506 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,149.28, for a total value of $32,761,375.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 355,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,140,232.16. The trade was a 7.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total transaction of $1,574,060.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,488,907.17. This trade represents a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 163,300 shares of company stock worth $152,667,204. Insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MU. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $46,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1,125.0% in the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 510.0% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 61 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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