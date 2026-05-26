Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Trading Up 19.3% - Still a Buy?

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report)'s stock price was up 19.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $916.80 and last traded at $895.88. Approximately 74,962,490 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 42,921,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $751.00.

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Trending Headlines about Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: UBS raised Micron’s price target to $1,625 and reiterated a buy rating, signaling roughly 81% upside from current levels. Article Title

UBS raised Micron’s price target to $1,625 and reiterated a buy rating, signaling roughly 81% upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Micron crossed the $1 trillion valuation mark for the first time, fueled by investor belief that AI-driven memory demand will remain exceptionally strong. Article Title

Micron crossed the $1 trillion valuation mark for the first time, fueled by investor belief that AI-driven memory demand will remain exceptionally strong. Positive Sentiment: Articles highlighted a structural memory shortage, long-term customer contracts, and tight supply in HBM/DRAM, which could support higher margins and earnings through 2027 and beyond. Article Title

Articles highlighted a structural memory shortage, long-term customer contracts, and tight supply in HBM/DRAM, which could support higher margins and earnings through 2027 and beyond. Positive Sentiment: Micron’s recent guidance and results were very strong, with management pointing to rising revenue, expanding gross margins, and robust free cash flow, reinforcing the bullish earnings outlook.

Micron’s recent guidance and results were very strong, with management pointing to rising revenue, expanding gross margins, and robust free cash flow, reinforcing the bullish earnings outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Broader semiconductor and AI stocks were also rallying, which added momentum to MU’s move alongside the sector-wide “AI trade.” Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on MU. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Micron Technology from $345.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Phillip Securities upgraded Micron Technology to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Summit Insights cut Micron Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $554.80.

View Our Latest Report on MU

Micron Technology Stock Up 19.3%

The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.30 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $518.94 and a 200-day moving average of $393.05.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.19 by $3.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 41.49%.The business had revenue of $23.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 196 on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 57.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Micron Technology's payout ratio is 2.83%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.26, for a total value of $21,450,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 424,503 shares of the company's stock, valued at $227,643,978.78. This represents a 8.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total transaction of $13,895,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 125,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,679,776.43. This trade represents a 24.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 106,000 shares of company stock worth $47,032,460 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MU. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. High Note Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 295.8% in the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 4,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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