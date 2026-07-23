Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Trading Up 3.2% - Should You Buy?

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1,011.77 and last traded at $990.21. 39,678,403 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 45,664,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $959.48.

Get Micron Technology alerts: Sign Up

Key Headlines Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MU has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Micron Technology from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $1,750.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $950.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $1,268.93.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MU

Micron Technology Trading Up 3.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $958.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $615.70.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $21.39 by $3.72. Micron Technology had a net margin of 55.91% and a return on equity of 71.13%. The firm had revenue of $41.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 345.8% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.93 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. Micron Technology's payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 28,506 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,149.28, for a total value of $32,761,375.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 355,997 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $409,140,232.16. This trade represents a 7.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Dugle sold 1,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,150.43, for a total value of $1,495,559.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,394,823.04. The trade was a 6.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 163,300 shares of company stock valued at $152,667,204 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Trust Co increased its position in Micron Technology by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 15,026 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,316,000. PKO BP BANKOWY Universal Pension Society JSC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,306,000. Dara Capital US Inc. bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,926,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 231.7% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 23,192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $6,619,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company's stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Micron Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Micron Technology wasn't on the list.

While Micron Technology currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here