Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Trading Up 4.8% on Analyst Upgrade

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) shot up 4.8% during trading on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $425.00 to $840.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Micron Technology traded as high as $735.68 and last traded at $731.99. 47,664,511 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 42,652,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $698.74.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Phillip Securities upgraded Micron Technology to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. William Blair started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Micron Technology from $450.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Micron Technology to $800.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $518.47.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total value of $10,112,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 224,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,391,248.35. This represents a 9.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.26, for a total transaction of $21,450,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 424,503 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $227,643,978.78. This represents a 8.61% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 106,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,032,460 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC now owns 253 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.1% in the first quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 10.3% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Bank boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.0% during the first quarter. Essex Bank now owns 1,252 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $825.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $491.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $378.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is presently 2.83%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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