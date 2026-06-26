Micron Technology's (MU) "Overweight" Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "overweight" rating reissued by Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $1,500.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer's stock. Cantor Fitzgerald's price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.60% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MU. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $1,200.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Micron Technology from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $1,175.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Melius Research began coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $1,228.30.

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Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $1,213.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $803.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $520.37. Micron Technology has a one year low of $103.38 and a one year high of $1,255.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 2.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $21.39 by $3.72. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 82.33% and a net margin of 55.91%.The company had revenue of $41.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Micron Technology's revenue for the quarter was up 345.8% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 60.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 37,439 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.38, for a total transaction of $35,955,666.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 387,064 shares in the company, valued at $371,728,524.32. The trade was a 8.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total transaction of $13,895,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 125,737 shares in the company, valued at $43,679,776.43. This trade represents a 24.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 146,000 shares of company stock valued at $85,486,715. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signature Equity Partners LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 6.3% in the first quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC now owns 253 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Bank increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Essex Bank now owns 1,252 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Micron reported record Q3 revenue of $41.46 billion and adjusted EPS of $25.11, far above estimates, showing explosive demand for AI-related memory chips.

Micron reported record Q3 revenue of $41.46 billion and adjusted EPS of $25.11, far above estimates, showing explosive demand for AI-related memory chips. Positive Sentiment: Management issued very strong Q4 guidance, signaling that tight memory supply and strong pricing power could continue into the next quarter.

Management issued very strong Q4 guidance, signaling that tight memory supply and strong pricing power could continue into the next quarter. Positive Sentiment: The company highlighted $22 billion of customer commitments and long-term strategic agreements, which improve visibility and reduce the old boom-bust narrative around memory chips.

The company highlighted $22 billion of customer commitments and long-term strategic agreements, which improve visibility and reduce the old boom-bust narrative around memory chips. Positive Sentiment: Analysts responded with multiple target hikes and bullish ratings, reinforcing confidence that Micron is becoming a core AI infrastructure beneficiary.

Analysts responded with multiple target hikes and bullish ratings, reinforcing confidence that Micron is becoming a core AI infrastructure beneficiary. Positive Sentiment: Micron’s results also lifted the broader chip sector, with other memory and semiconductor stocks rallying on the view that AI memory demand remains very strong.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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