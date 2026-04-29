Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Issues Earnings Results

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The software giant reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.23, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $82.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 39.04% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.46 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Microsoft's conference call:

Microsoft Cloud revenue was a record $54.5B (up 29% YoY) and the company says its AI business surpassed $37B ARR (up 123% YoY) , with Microsoft 365 Copilot now over 20M paid seats and seat adds +250% YoY.

Microsoft Cloud revenue was a record and the company says its AI business surpassed , with Microsoft 365 Copilot now over and seat adds +250% YoY. Capital spending is ramping materially — Q3 CapEx was $31.9B , Q4 guidance >$40B and Microsoft expects roughly $190B of CapEx in calendar 2026 — the company says two‑thirds of near‑term spend is short‑lived assets (GPUs/CPUs) and expects supply constraints to persist through 2026.

Capital spending is ramping materially — Q3 CapEx was , Q4 guidance >$40B and Microsoft expects roughly of CapEx in calendar 2026 — the company says two‑thirds of near‑term spend is short‑lived assets (GPUs/CPUs) and expects supply constraints to persist through 2026. Quarterly results beat expectations: revenue $82.9B (+18% YoY) and adjusted EPS $4.27 (+21%); Q4 revenue guided to $86.7B–$87.8B (13%–15% growth) while management expects FY27 double‑digit revenue and operating income growth despite near‑term margin pressure from AI investments.

Quarterly results beat expectations: revenue (+18% YoY) and adjusted EPS $4.27 (+21%); Q4 revenue guided to $86.7B–$87.8B (13%–15% growth) while management expects FY27 double‑digit revenue and operating income growth despite near‑term margin pressure from AI investments. Microsoft highlighted infrastructure and product advantages — new capacity additions (1 GW this quarter, Fairwater DC early), first‑party silicon (Maia 200 live, Cobalt CPU in ~half of regions) and faster GPU deployment, plus strong adoption of Foundry/Fabric (35k Fabric customers, Cosmos DB +50% YoY) that management says will drive efficiency and differentiation.

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Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT traded down $4.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $424.46. The stock had a trading volume of 33,702,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,436,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $395.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $448.65. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $356.28 and a fifty-two week high of $555.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Microsoft's payout ratio is currently 22.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Melius Research set a $430.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $630.00 to $615.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $625.00 to $530.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $563.72.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MSFT

More Microsoft News

Here are the key news stories impacting Microsoft this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 12,321 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total transaction of $5,045,695.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 137,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,486,322.16. This represents a 8.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Stanton acquired 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $397.35 per share, with a total value of $1,986,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 83,905 shares of the company's stock, valued at $33,339,651.75. This trade represents a 6.34% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microsoft

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the software giant's stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Strive Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $6,104,000. Blue Sparrow LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $411,887,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,975,658 shares of the software giant's stock worth $953,711,000 after buying an additional 184,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 100,803 shares of the software giant's stock worth $48,750,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft's product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

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