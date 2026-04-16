Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Price Up 2.2% - Here's Why

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report)'s share price shot up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $420.82 and last traded at $420.26. 40,964,699 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 35,714,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $411.22.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Microsoft this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $575.00 to $550.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. New Street Research increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $670.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Melius Research set a $430.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $650.00 to $600.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $577.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Microsoft

Microsoft Trading Up 2.2%

The stock has a market cap of $3.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11. The business's fifty day moving average is $390.90 and its 200 day moving average is $455.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The software giant reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $81.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.28 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 39.04% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Microsoft's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.76%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, Director John W. Stanton bought 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $397.35 per share, with a total value of $1,986,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 83,905 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,339,651.75. The trade was a 6.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 12,321 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total transaction of $5,045,695.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 137,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,486,322.16. This trade represents a 8.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.3% during the first quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC now owns 39,773 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $14,723,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its position in Microsoft by 4.7% during the first quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 38,363 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $14,201,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Focused Investors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 56.4% during the first quarter. Focused Investors LLC now owns 479,400 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $177,459,000 after buying an additional 172,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 39.8% during the first quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft's product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

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