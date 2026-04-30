Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Trading Down 3.9% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) traded down 3.9% on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $575.00 to $550.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Microsoft traded as low as $398.01 and last traded at $407.78. 70,341,723 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 97% from the average session volume of 35,745,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $424.46.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price target on Microsoft from $659.00 to $556.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Microsoft to $502.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. President Capital lifted their target price on Microsoft from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Microsoft from $392.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on Microsoft from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $556.95.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 12,321 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total value of $5,045,695.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 137,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,486,322.16. This trade represents a 8.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Stanton acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $397.35 per share, with a total value of $1,986,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 83,905 shares in the company, valued at $33,339,651.75. This represents a 6.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Microsoft News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Microsoft this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q3 beat and AI/cloud momentum — MSFT topped EPS and revenue estimates; Azure/cloud growth accelerated (~39–40%) and Microsoft said AI-related revenue and Copilot adoption are growing rapidly, supporting a longer‑term growth thesis. Read More.

Q3 beat and AI/cloud momentum — MSFT topped EPS and revenue estimates; Azure/cloud growth accelerated (~39–40%) and Microsoft said AI-related revenue and Copilot adoption are growing rapidly, supporting a longer‑term growth thesis. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain constructive — Multiple firms reiterated Buy/Outperform ratings and some raised price targets after the print, highlighting durable cloud economics and expanding AI monetization potential. Read More.

Analysts remain constructive — Multiple firms reiterated Buy/Outperform ratings and some raised price targets after the print, highlighting durable cloud economics and expanding AI monetization potential. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street is split — While many analysts bumped targets, others trimmed theirs; the debate centers on how much the AI capex tailwind justifies near‑term multiples versus longer‑term upside. Read More.

Wall Street is split — While many analysts bumped targets, others trimmed theirs; the debate centers on how much the AI capex tailwind justifies near‑term multiples versus longer‑term upside. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Record capex and cash‑flow pressure — Management raised 2026 capital spending plans (near $190B reported in commentary) and Q3 showed a big jump in infrastructure spend; investors are worried about free‑cash‑flow impact and margin pressure. That concern is the main driver of the intraday selloff. Read More.

Record capex and cash‑flow pressure — Management raised 2026 capital spending plans (near $190B reported in commentary) and Q3 showed a big jump in infrastructure spend; investors are worried about free‑cash‑flow impact and margin pressure. That concern is the main driver of the intraday selloff. Read More. Negative Sentiment: OpenAI/partner dynamics add uncertainty — OpenAI’s evolving distribution relationships (models appearing on other clouds) and a restructured OpenAI deal reduce clarity about how Microsoft captures future economics, compounding near‑term investor caution. Read More.

OpenAI/partner dynamics add uncertainty — OpenAI’s evolving distribution relationships (models appearing on other clouds) and a restructured OpenAI deal reduce clarity about how Microsoft captures future economics, compounding near‑term investor caution. Read More. Negative Sentiment: One‑time costs and workforce changes — Microsoft flagged a voluntary retirement charge (~$900M) and said headcount may decline going forward, which pressures near‑term results despite being part of broader restructuring for scale. Read More.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microsoft

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Microsoft by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 1,016 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,658 shares of the software giant's stock worth $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 410.4% in the 3rd quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Wealth Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 2,374 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,097 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $9,735,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company's stock.

Microsoft Trading Down 3.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $3.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business's fifty day moving average price is $395.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $448.65.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $82.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 39.04%.Microsoft's quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Corporation will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Microsoft's dividend payout ratio is presently 22.76%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft's product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

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