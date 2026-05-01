Microvision (MVIS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Friday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share and revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, May 11, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. Microvision had a negative net margin of 7,862.67% and a negative return on equity of 137.37%.

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Microvision Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:MVIS opened at $0.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $214.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.85. Microvision has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $1.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microvision

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Microvision in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in Microvision in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Microvision by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 25,744 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 13,735 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in Microvision in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microvision by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 30,520 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 13,315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.90% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MVIS shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Microvision from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. D. Boral Capital downgraded shares of Microvision from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $2.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MVIS

About Microvision

MicroVision, Inc NASDAQ: MVIS is a technology company specializing in laser scanning and sensing solutions. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Redmond, Washington, MicroVision develops its proprietary PicoP® scanning technology, which integrates miniature lasers and microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) mirrors to create high-resolution projection displays and three-dimensional sensing systems. Over the years, the company has built a portfolio of patents and intellectual property focused on precision optics and laser-based signal processing.

At the core of MicroVision's offerings is its display platform, which enables compact, energy-efficient projection for augmented reality (AR) headsets, head-up displays (HUDs) in automotive environments, and consumer electronics applications such as pico projectors.

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