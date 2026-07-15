Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Jefferies Financial Group

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA - Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

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Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MAA. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $144.40.

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Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $133.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $120.30 and a 12 month high of $153.93. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.14.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.30. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 17.60%.The firm had revenue of $553.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.370-8.690 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other news, Director Tamara D. Fischer acquired 1,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $128.55 per share, for a total transaction of $141,405.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,405. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.5% during the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 15,472 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,400 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 7,008 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company's stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc NYSE: MAA is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, redevelopment and operation of multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on high-barrier-to-entry apartment communities, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes designed to meet the needs of diverse renter demographics. Its integrated business model encompasses property management, leasing, maintenance and customer service, providing residents with a comprehensive living experience under one ownership platform.

MAA's portfolio comprises more than 100 communities and over 40,000 apartment homes across key Sun Belt markets.

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