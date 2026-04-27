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Mid Cap Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist - April 27th

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ logo with background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener flagged ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ), Organon & Co. (OGN) and Arcellx (ACLX) as mid-cap stocks to watch based on the highest recent dollar trading volume.
  • SQQQ is a leveraged inverse fund that seeks daily results equal to three times the inverse of the NASDAQ-100, making it a bearish/hedging tool for traders.
  • Arcellx is developing ddCAR immunotherapies, with its lead candidate anitocabtagene autoleucel currently in a Phase 2 trial for relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Organon & Co., and Arcellx are the three Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Mid-cap stocks are shares of companies with a medium-sized market capitalization, typically ranging from about $2 billion to $10 billion (exact cutoffs vary by index and provider). They generally offer a balance between growth potential and stability—often more growth upside than large-cap firms but less volatility and risk than small-cap companies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SQQQ

Organon & Co. (OGN)

Read Our Latest Research Report on OGN

Arcellx (ACLX)

Arcellx, Inc., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

Read Our Latest Research Report on ACLX

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Right Now?

Before you consider ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ wasn't on the list.

While ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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