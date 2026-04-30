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Mid Cap Stocks Worth Watching - April 30th

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ logo with background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener flagged five mid-cap names with the highest recent dollar trading volume: ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ), Arcellx (ACLX), Marathon Digital (MARA), Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X (TSLL), and TeraWulf (WULF).
  • SQQQ is a triple‑leveraged inverse fund seeking -3x the daily performance of the NASDAQ‑100, while TSLL is a 2x leveraged Tesla bull ETF, meaning both are short‑term, high‑risk leveraged products rather than conventional long‑term equity plays.
  • Arcellx is a biotech developing ddCAR immunotherapies with a lead candidate in Phase 2 for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma, and Marathon and TeraWulf are cryptocurrency miners, showing the mid‑cap movers span biotech, leveraged ETFs, and crypto exposure.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Arcellx, Marathon Digital, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, and TeraWulf are the five Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Mid-cap stocks are shares of companies with a market capitalization typically between about $2 billion and $10 billion, placing them between small-cap and large-cap firms. They often offer a balance of growth potential and more-established operations than small caps, carrying moderate risk and return relative to small- and large-cap stocks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SQQQ

Arcellx (ACLX)

Arcellx, Inc., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

Read Our Latest Research Report on ACLX

Marathon Digital (MARA)

Read Our Latest Research Report on MARA

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLL

TeraWulf (WULF)

Read Our Latest Research Report on WULF

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Right Now?

Before you consider ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ wasn't on the list.

While ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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