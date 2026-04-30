Mid Cap Stocks Worth Watching - April 30th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Arcellx, Marathon Digital, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, and TeraWulf are the five Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Mid-cap stocks are shares of companies with a market capitalization typically between about $2 billion and $10 billion, placing them between small-cap and large-cap firms. They often offer a balance of growth potential and more-established operations than small caps, carrying moderate risk and return relative to small- and large-cap stocks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

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ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SQQQ

Arcellx (ACLX)

Arcellx, Inc., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

Read Our Latest Research Report on ACLX

Marathon Digital (MARA)

Read Our Latest Research Report on MARA

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLL

TeraWulf (WULF)

Read Our Latest Research Report on WULF

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MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ wasn't on the list.

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