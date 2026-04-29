Middleby (MIDD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.95 per share and revenue of $778.6660 million for the quarter. Middleby has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.200-9.360 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.900-2.020 EPS. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Get Middleby alerts: Sign Up

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.15. Middleby had a negative net margin of 7.44% and a positive return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $334.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. Middleby's quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Middleby to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Middleby Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of MIDD opened at $141.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.76 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.57. Middleby has a 52 week low of $110.82 and a 52 week high of $169.44. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $145.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MIDD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $187.00 price objective on Middleby and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Middleby from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Middleby in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Wall Street Zen lowered Middleby from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Middleby from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Middleby currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $178.57.

Get Our Latest Report on MIDD

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Middleby

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIDD. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of Middleby in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Middleby in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 135.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 280.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 432 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Middleby

Middleby Corporation is a global manufacturer and distributor of commercial foodservice and food processing equipment. The company designs, engineers and markets a wide range of cooking, baking, refrigeration, warewashing, holding and dispensing solutions. Middleby's products serve restaurants, hotels, convenience stores, institutional cafeterias, cruise ships and other foodservice operators.

The company's portfolio spans multiple well-known brands, including Blodgett ovens, TurboChef rapid‐cook ovens, Southbend ranges and broilers, Pitco fryers, and Viking residential and commercial kitchen appliances.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Middleby, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Middleby wasn't on the list.

While Middleby currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here