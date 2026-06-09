Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Stock Unloaded Rep. April McClain Delaney

Representative April McClain Delaney (Democratic-Maryland) recently sold shares of The Middleby Corporation NASDAQ: MIDD. In a filing disclosed on June 05th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Middleby stock on May 1st.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Hubbell NYSE: HUBB on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Tractor Supply NASDAQ: TSCO on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Martin Marietta Materials NYSE: MLM on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Hubbell NYSE: HUBB on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of EMCOR Group NYSE: EME on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Viking NYSE: VIK on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide NASDAQ: CHRW on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Viking NYSE: VIK on 5/27/2026.

on 5/27/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Tractor Supply NASDAQ: TSCO on 5/27/2026.

on 5/27/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Tractor Supply NASDAQ: TSCO on 5/26/2026.

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Middleby Trading Up 1.7%

MIDD opened at $157.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 1.36. The Middleby Corporation has a 12 month low of $110.82 and a 12 month high of $169.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.02 and a 200 day moving average of $146.06.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.22. Middleby had a positive return on equity of 15.94% and a negative net margin of 11.46%.The company had revenue of $839.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Middleby has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.540-9.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.270-2.390 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Middleby Corporation will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on MIDD. Robert W. Baird set a $205.00 target price on Middleby in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Middleby from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Middleby from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $200.00 target price on Middleby in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and set a $190.00 target price (up from $168.00) on shares of Middleby in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Middleby currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $189.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MIDD

Institutional Trading of Middleby

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in Middleby during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Middleby by 201.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in Middleby during the third quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Middleby by 1,292.9% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Middleby by 135.6% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company's stock.

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election. April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor's degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

Middleby Company Profile

Middleby Corporation is a global manufacturer and distributor of commercial foodservice and food processing equipment. The company designs, engineers and markets a wide range of cooking, baking, refrigeration, warewashing, holding and dispensing solutions. Middleby's products serve restaurants, hotels, convenience stores, institutional cafeterias, cruise ships and other foodservice operators.

The company's portfolio spans multiple well-known brands, including Blodgett ovens, TurboChef rapid‐cook ovens, Southbend ranges and broilers, Pitco fryers, and Viking residential and commercial kitchen appliances.

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