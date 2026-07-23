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Middlesex Water (MSEX) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
Middlesex Water logo with Utilities background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Middlesex Water is expected to report Q2 2026 earnings after the market closes on Thursday, July 30, with analysts looking for $0.6570 EPS on $54.51 million in revenue.
  • The company’s last quarterly report came in line on earnings, posting $0.57 EPS versus estimates of $0.57, though revenue of $48.71 million came in slightly below expectations.
  • MSEX recently paid a $0.36 quarterly dividend, implying a 2.5% yield, and analysts currently maintain a Moderate Buy consensus with an average price target of $60.67.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect Middlesex Water to announce earnings of $0.6570 per share and revenue of $54.51 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57. The business had revenue of $48.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 9.08%.

Middlesex Water Stock Performance

Shares of MSEX opened at $56.58 on Thursday. Middlesex Water has a 1 year low of $44.17 and a 1 year high of $62.17. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $53.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Middlesex Water Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Middlesex Water's payout ratio is 60.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Middlesex Water

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Middlesex Water by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,699,403 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $85,684,000 after purchasing an additional 66,174 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 112.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,066,578 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $53,777,000 after buying an additional 563,457 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 730,072 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $36,810,000 after buying an additional 27,597 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 464,484 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $23,424,000 after buying an additional 5,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 379,762 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $20,553,000 after buying an additional 94,082 shares during the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. New Street Research set a $64.00 price target on Middlesex Water in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Middlesex Water from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Middlesex Water from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $60.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSEX

Middlesex Water Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Middlesex Water Company is a regulated utility specializing in the provision of potable water and wastewater collection services to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company operates through its wholly owned subsidiaries, supplying treated water and effectively managing sewage collection systems under state and local regulatory frameworks. Its core mission centers on delivering safe, reliable water while complying with stringent environmental and public health standards.

Founded in 1897 and headquartered in Iselin, New Jersey, Middlesex Water has grown from a local water works enterprise into a multi‐state utilities group.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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