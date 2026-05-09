MiMedx Group, Inc (NASDAQ:MDXG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

MiMedx Group, Inc (NASDAQ:MDXG - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.50.

MDXG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of MiMedx Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Citizens Jmp lowered their target price on shares of MiMedx Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of MiMedx Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of MiMedx Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of MiMedx Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd.

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MiMedx Group Trading Down 2.4%

MDXG opened at $3.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 4.81. MiMedx Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $7.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.22 million, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company's 50-day moving average is $4.02 and its 200 day moving average is $5.55.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. MiMedx Group had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $58.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that MiMedx Group will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MiMedx Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDXG. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Jain Global LLC purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company's stock.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacture and marketing of regenerative biomaterial products derived from human placental tissues. The company's core mission centers on harnessing the extracellular matrix and growth factors within amniotic and chorionic membranes to support wound healing and surgical applications. MiMedx's product line leverages proprietary purification processes designed to retain native tissue properties while ensuring sterility and safety.

MiMedx's principal offerings include amnion/chorion allografts branded under names such as EpiFix® and AmnioFix®, which are indicated for the treatment of acute and chronic wounds—including diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers and surgical site repair.

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