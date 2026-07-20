MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Shares Up 0.7% - Here's Why

MiMedx Group, Inc (NASDAQ:MDXG - Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.35 and last traded at $4.33. Approximately 737,038 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 1,228,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of MiMedx Group from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Citizens Jmp lowered their price objective on shares of MiMedx Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of MiMedx Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of MiMedx Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $8.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on MDXG

MiMedx Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $644.95 million, a P/E ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 5.39.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $58.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.80 million. MiMedx Group had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 7.88%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MiMedx Group, Inc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MiMedx Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,184,262 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,637,000 after buying an additional 382,623 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in MiMedx Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,813,796 shares of the company's stock worth $25,819,000 after acquiring an additional 219,190 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in MiMedx Group by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 3,410,300 shares of the company's stock worth $13,471,000 after acquiring an additional 959,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 22.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,019,871 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,928,000 after acquiring an additional 552,806 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,694,002 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,640,000 after acquiring an additional 214,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company's stock.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacture and marketing of regenerative biomaterial products derived from human placental tissues. The company's core mission centers on harnessing the extracellular matrix and growth factors within amniotic and chorionic membranes to support wound healing and surgical applications. MiMedx's product line leverages proprietary purification processes designed to retain native tissue properties while ensuring sterility and safety.

MiMedx's principal offerings include amnion/chorion allografts branded under names such as EpiFix® and AmnioFix®, which are indicated for the treatment of acute and chronic wounds—including diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers and surgical site repair.

Further Reading

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