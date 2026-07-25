MindWalk Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HYFT) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

MindWalk Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HYFT - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of MindWalk from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating on shares of MindWalk in a report on Monday. JonesTrading began coverage on MindWalk in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of MindWalk in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

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MindWalk Stock Performance

Shares of HYFT opened at $1.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 2.80. MindWalk has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $3.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $63.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 0.83.

MindWalk (NASDAQ:HYFT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). MindWalk had a negative return on equity of 92.61% and a negative net margin of 89.65%.The company had revenue of $3.03 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MindWalk will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of MindWalk

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYFT. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in MindWalk by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 239,080 shares of the company's stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MindWalk by 147.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 161,202 shares of the company's stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 96,018 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of MindWalk by 118.6% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 81,721 shares of the company's stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 44,331 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of MindWalk by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 54,750 shares of the company's stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MindWalk in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MindWalk

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in antibody production and related services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of antibodies, enzymes, enzyme activity assays, arthritis animal products, proteins, deiminated proteins, organoid growth factors, and hybridoma products for research purposes. Its services include custom antigen modeling, design, and manufacturing; B cell sorting, screening, and sequencing; custom, immune, and naive phage display production and screening; transgenic animals and multi-species antibody discovery; bi-specific, tri-specific, VHH, and VNAR (shark) antibody manufacturing; DNA cloning, protein and antibody downstream processing; antibody characterization on label-free biosensors and antibody engineering; transient and stable cell line generation; antibody optimization and humanization; hybridoma production with multiplexed, high-throughput screening, and clone-picking; and cryopreservation.

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