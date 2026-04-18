MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:MNSO) Announces $0.38 Dividend

MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:MNSO - Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.3764 per share on Monday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 468.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th.

MINISO Group has a dividend payout ratio of 47.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect MINISO Group to earn $1.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.73 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.7%.

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MINISO Group Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of MNSO opened at $15.99 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $17.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.28. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. MINISO Group has a twelve month low of $15.31 and a twelve month high of $26.74.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. MINISO Group had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $893.90 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that MINISO Group will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of MINISO Group in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research upgraded MINISO Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MINISO Group

MINISO Group Company Profile

MINISO Group NYSE: MNSO is a global retailer specializing in lifestyle and consumer goods. Since its founding in 2013, the company has focused on offering affordable, design-driven products across a broad range of categories. MINISO's stores feature a clean, minimalist layout and emphasize a “fast fashion” inventory model designed to turn over goods quickly and respond to emerging trends.

The company's product mix spans household items, kitchenware, cosmetics and personal care, stationery, toys, digital accessories, apparel and seasonal items.

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