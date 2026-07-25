Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR - Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of "Moderate Buy" by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MIR. Weiss Ratings cut Mirion Technologies from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Mirion Technologies from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Mirion Technologies from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Mirion Technologies from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Mirion Technologies from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Christopher A. Moore sold 8,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $164,976.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 22,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,163.48. This represents a 27.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Mirion Technologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,874 shares of the company's stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,567 shares of the company's stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 125,076 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,929,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 11,704 shares of the company's stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Mirion Technologies by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company's stock.

Mirion Technologies Price Performance

Shares of MIR opened at $16.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $17.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.05. Mirion Technologies has a 1-year low of $15.57 and a 1-year high of $30.28. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.24 and a beta of 1.03.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $257.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $244.78 million. Mirion Technologies had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Mirion Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.480-0.550 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mirion Technologies will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mirion Technologies

Mirion Technologies Inc NYSE: MIR is a leading global provider of radiation detection, measurement and monitoring solutions. The company's portfolio includes instrumentation, software and service offerings designed to detect, quantify and manage radiation in nuclear power, oil and gas, defense and homeland security, medical imaging and diagnostic applications. Mirion's product suite spans personal and environmental dosimetry, area monitors, digital imaging detectors and turnkey solutions for decommissioning and environmental remediation projects.

Mirion traces its origins to the combination of several established radiation measurement businesses, including the former Canberra nuclear instrumentation division, and has been supported by private equity investors before completing its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2023.

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