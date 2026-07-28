Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.480-0.550 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MIR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Mirion Technologies from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mirion Technologies from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Mirion Technologies from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Mirion Technologies from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Mirion Technologies from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $27.00.

View Our Latest Report on MIR

Mirion Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of MIR stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $16.87. 4,398,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,662,523. The company's fifty day moving average is $17.31 and its 200 day moving average is $19.96. Mirion Technologies has a 1-year low of $15.57 and a 1-year high of $30.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 168.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Mirion Technologies had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 2.56%.The company had revenue of $266.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.32 million. Mirion Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.480-0.550 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mirion Technologies will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Christopher A. Moore sold 8,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $164,976.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 22,157 shares in the company, valued at $435,163.48. This trade represents a 27.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mirion Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies in the third quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Mirion Technologies by 175.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,344 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 470.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company's stock.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

Mirion Technologies Inc NYSE: MIR is a leading global provider of radiation detection, measurement and monitoring solutions. The company's portfolio includes instrumentation, software and service offerings designed to detect, quantify and manage radiation in nuclear power, oil and gas, defense and homeland security, medical imaging and diagnostic applications. Mirion's product suite spans personal and environmental dosimetry, area monitors, digital imaging detectors and turnkey solutions for decommissioning and environmental remediation projects.

Mirion traces its origins to the combination of several established radiation measurement businesses, including the former Canberra nuclear instrumentation division, and has been supported by private equity investors before completing its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2023.

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