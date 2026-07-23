Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.7279) per share and revenue of $166.0290 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

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Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($13.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($12.68). Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 140.24%.The business had revenue of $159.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Mirum Pharmaceuticals's quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Mirum Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ MIRM opened at $114.48 on Thursday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $130.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on MIRM. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $143.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MIRM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Eric Bjerkholt sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $611,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 42,181 shares in the company, valued at $5,156,627.25. The trade was a 10.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Jolanda Howe sold 2,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $326,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,114 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $373,680. This represents a 46.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,315 shares of company stock worth $6,991,928. 8.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIRM. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 45.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 895 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company's stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for rare cholestatic liver diseases. The company's primary focus lies in addressing the unmet medical needs of patients suffering from genetic and progressive forms of pediatric liver disorders, where limited treatment options currently exist.

Mirum's lead product candidate, maralixibat (Livmarli), is an ileal bile acid transporter inhibitor designed to reduce systemic bile acid accumulation and alleviate associated pruritus and liver damage.

Further Reading

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