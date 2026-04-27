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Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones Acquires 54 Shares

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Mitchells & Butlers logo with Consumer Cyclical background
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Key Points

  • Insider purchase: Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones acquired 54 shares on April 24 at an average price of GBX 258 (total £139.32), having also bought 53 shares on January 30 at GBX 263.
  • Market and analyst context: MAB traded at GBX 261.96 (up 0.2%) with a market cap of £1.55bn and a P/E of 8.88, and analysts hold a consensus "Moderate Buy" with a consensus price target of GBX 511.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB - Get Free Report) insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones bought 54 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 258 per share, for a total transaction of £139.32.

Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, January 30th, Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones acquired 53 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 263 per share, for a total transaction of £139.39.

Mitchells & Butlers Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock traded up GBX 0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 261.96. 604,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,922. The stock has a market cap of £1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.34. The firm's 50-day moving average price is GBX 274.09 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 264.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.55, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Mitchells & Butlers plc has a 12-month low of GBX 232 and a 12-month high of GBX 308.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 1,150 price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mitchells & Butlers has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 511.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MAB

Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mitchells & Butlers is a leading operator of managed restaurants and pubs in the UK. It listed on the London Stock Exchange in April 2003 and is a member of the FTSE 250. Its restaurants and pubs have some of the highest average sales and profits per site in the industry and it operates the best portfolio of brands in the UK.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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