Mitek Systems (MITK) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Mitek Systems to post earnings of $0.32 per share and revenue of $52.61 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

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Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $44.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $42.44 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 16.86%. On average, analysts expect Mitek Systems to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Mitek Systems Trading Down 3.2%

MITK opened at $13.61 on Thursday. The business's 50 day moving average is $14.16 and its 200-day moving average is $11.43. The stock has a market cap of $616.81 million, a PE ratio of 38.89 and a beta of 1.03. Mitek Systems has a twelve month low of $8.07 and a twelve month high of $15.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Garrett Gafke sold 152,529 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total transaction of $2,123,203.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 265,387 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,694,187.04. The trade was a 36.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mitek Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Mitek Systems by 52.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,165 shares of the software maker's stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 10,046 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Mitek Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $262,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Mitek Systems by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 19,303 shares of the software maker's stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Mitek Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Mitek Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mitek Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Mitek Systems from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Northland Securities set a $17.00 price target on Mitek Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Research cut Mitek Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mitek Systems currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $16.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Mitek Systems

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc NASDAQ: MITK is a software company specializing in mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Mitek develops and licenses patented technology that enables organizations to securely capture, authenticate and process identity documents, checks and other physical media using smartphones and other digital devices. Its platforms leverage advanced image processing, machine learning and biometrics to streamline customer onboarding and prevent fraud in real time.

The company's core offerings include mobile check deposit and deposit automation tools for financial institutions, as well as identity verification and authentication services for banks, fintechs, insurers and government agencies.

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