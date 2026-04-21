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Mitsubishi Electric (MIELF) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Mitsubishi Electric logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF) is scheduled to release earnings on Tuesday, April 28, with analysts forecasting EPS $0.2064 and revenue $10.0714 billion for the quarter.
  • MIELF opened at $38.01, has a market cap of $81.61 billion and a P/E of 40.43, with a 52‑week range of $17.13–$39.41.
  • The company is a diversified Japanese multinational manufacturer of electrical and electronic equipment serving industrial, commercial, infrastructure and consumer markets, including power systems, factory automation, building systems, HVAC, transportation and space/defense products.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its resultson Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Mitsubishi Electric to post earnings of $0.2064 per share and revenue of $10.0714 billion for the quarter.

Mitsubishi Electric Price Performance

Shares of MIELF stock opened at $38.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $81.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 0.63. The company's 50 day moving average is $35.74 and its 200 day moving average is $31.64. Mitsubishi Electric has a 52-week low of $17.13 and a 52-week high of $39.41.

Mitsubishi Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (trading OTC as MIELF) is a diversified Japanese multinational manufacturer of electrical and electronic equipment. Established in 1921 as part of the broader Mitsubishi group, the company is headquartered in Tokyo and has grown into a global supplier of products and systems for industrial, commercial, infrastructure and consumer markets.

The company's operations span a wide range of businesses including power and energy systems, factory automation and industrial machinery, building systems such as elevators and escalators, heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) equipment, transportation systems including railway and traffic control solutions, and space and defense-related products.

Read More

Earnings History for Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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