Mitsubishi Electric (MIELY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELY - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its resultson Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.4195 per share and revenue of $10.2982 billion for the quarter.

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Mitsubishi Electric Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of MIELY opened at $77.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.68. The company has a market capitalization of $81.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.74 and a beta of 0.58. Mitsubishi Electric has a 52-week low of $34.50 and a 52-week high of $78.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MIELY shares. Zacks Research raised Mitsubishi Electric from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised Mitsubishi Electric from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mitsubishi Electric presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Report on Mitsubishi Electric

About Mitsubishi Electric

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation OTCMKTS: MIELY is a Tokyo-based multinational manufacturer of electrical and electronic equipment. Founded in 1921, the company is part of the broader Mitsubishi Group and has grown into a diversified industrial enterprise serving commercial, industrial and consumer markets. Mitsubishi Electric develops, manufactures and sells a wide range of products and systems used in building systems, factory automation, power generation and distribution, transportation, and information and communication infrastructure.

The company's product and service portfolio includes air-conditioning and heating systems, elevators and escalators, factory automation and control equipment, power and electric systems, transportation systems and signaling for railways, and semiconductors and electronic devices.

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