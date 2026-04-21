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Mitsubishi Electric (MIELY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Mitsubishi Electric logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Earnings report due Tuesday, April 28: Analysts expect EPS of $0.4195 and revenue of $10.2982 billion for the quarter.
  • Stock performance: MIELY opened at $77.10 (up 3.4%), trading near its 52‑week high of $78.69 with a market cap of $81.46 billion and a P/E of 72.74.
  • Analyst sentiment: Recent upgrades from Zacks and UBS have left a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy," with one Strong Buy and two Hold ratings.
  • Five stocks we like better than Mitsubishi Electric.

Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELY - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its resultson Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.4195 per share and revenue of $10.2982 billion for the quarter.

Mitsubishi Electric Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of MIELY opened at $77.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.68. The company has a market capitalization of $81.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.74 and a beta of 0.58. Mitsubishi Electric has a 52-week low of $34.50 and a 52-week high of $78.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MIELY shares. Zacks Research raised Mitsubishi Electric from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised Mitsubishi Electric from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mitsubishi Electric presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Report on Mitsubishi Electric

About Mitsubishi Electric

(Get Free Report)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation OTCMKTS: MIELY is a Tokyo-based multinational manufacturer of electrical and electronic equipment. Founded in 1921, the company is part of the broader Mitsubishi Group and has grown into a diversified industrial enterprise serving commercial, industrial and consumer markets. Mitsubishi Electric develops, manufactures and sells a wide range of products and systems used in building systems, factory automation, power generation and distribution, transportation, and information and communication infrastructure.

The company's product and service portfolio includes air-conditioning and heating systems, elevators and escalators, factory automation and control equipment, power and electric systems, transportation systems and signaling for railways, and semiconductors and electronic devices.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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