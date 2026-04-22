Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF) Reaches New 12-Month High - Here's Why

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $39.5680 and last traded at $37.4850, with a volume of 939 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.0080.

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Mitsubishi Electric Stock Down 1.4%

The stock has a market capitalization of $80.49 billion, a PE ratio of 39.88 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.73 and a 200 day moving average of $31.72.

About Mitsubishi Electric

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (trading OTC as MIELF) is a diversified Japanese multinational manufacturer of electrical and electronic equipment. Established in 1921 as part of the broader Mitsubishi group, the company is headquartered in Tokyo and has grown into a global supplier of products and systems for industrial, commercial, infrastructure and consumer markets.

The company's operations span a wide range of businesses including power and energy systems, factory automation and industrial machinery, building systems such as elevators and escalators, heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) equipment, transportation systems including railway and traffic control solutions, and space and defense-related products.

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