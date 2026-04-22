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Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF) Reaches New 12-Month High - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Mitsubishi Electric logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF) hit a new 52-week high intraday at $39.5680 and last traded at $37.4850, with light volume of 939 shares and the stock down about 1.4% on the day.
  • The company has a market capitalization of $80.49 billion, a trailing PE of 39.88 and a beta of 0.63, with 50-day and 200-day moving averages at $35.73 and $31.72 respectively.
  • Mitsubishi Electric is a diversified Japanese multinational manufacturer serving power and energy, factory automation, building systems (elevators/HVAC), transportation, and space and defense markets.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $39.5680 and last traded at $37.4850, with a volume of 939 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.0080.

Mitsubishi Electric Stock Down 1.4%

The stock has a market capitalization of $80.49 billion, a PE ratio of 39.88 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.73 and a 200 day moving average of $31.72.

About Mitsubishi Electric

(Get Free Report)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (trading OTC as MIELF) is a diversified Japanese multinational manufacturer of electrical and electronic equipment. Established in 1921 as part of the broader Mitsubishi group, the company is headquartered in Tokyo and has grown into a global supplier of products and systems for industrial, commercial, infrastructure and consumer markets.

The company's operations span a wide range of businesses including power and energy systems, factory automation and industrial machinery, building systems such as elevators and escalators, heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) equipment, transportation systems including railway and traffic control solutions, and space and defense-related products.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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