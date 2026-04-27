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Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Mitsubishi Electric logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Mitsubishi Electric shares gapped down pre-market, opening at $36.6480 after closing at $39.2780 and last trading at $36.6480, a move reflecting about a 6.7% gap lower from the prior close.
  • The stock is trading down ~0.2% with a market capitalization of $84.17 billion, a P/E of 41.70, beta of 0.63, and sits above its 50-day ($35.70) and 200-day ($31.94) moving averages.
  • Volume on the move was extremely light (only 246 shares), and Mitsubishi Electric is a diversified Japanese industrial conglomerate supplying power systems, factory automation, building systems, transportation and defense products.
  • Interested in Mitsubishi Electric? Here are five stocks we like better.

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $39.2780, but opened at $36.6480. Mitsubishi Electric shares last traded at $36.6480, with a volume of 246 shares.

Mitsubishi Electric Trading Down 0.2%

The stock has a market capitalization of $84.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70 and a beta of 0.63. The stock's 50 day moving average is $35.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.94.

About Mitsubishi Electric

(Get Free Report)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (trading OTC as MIELF) is a diversified Japanese multinational manufacturer of electrical and electronic equipment. Established in 1921 as part of the broader Mitsubishi group, the company is headquartered in Tokyo and has grown into a global supplier of products and systems for industrial, commercial, infrastructure and consumer markets.

The company's operations span a wide range of businesses including power and energy systems, factory automation and industrial machinery, building systems such as elevators and escalators, heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) equipment, transportation systems including railway and traffic control solutions, and space and defense-related products.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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