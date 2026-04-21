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Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF) Shares Gap Up - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Mitsubishi Electric logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Mitsubishi Electric shares gapped up pre-market, opening at $39.5680 versus the prior close of $38.0080 on very light volume (176 shares), though the article notes the stock is down 1.4%.
  • Key technical and valuation metrics: 50-day moving average $35.74, 200-day moving average $31.64, market capitalization $80.49 billion, price-to-earnings ratio 39.88, and beta 0.63.
  • Mitsubishi Electric is a diversified Japanese multinational supplying products and systems across power and energy, factory automation, building systems (elevators/HVAC), transportation, and space/defense markets.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.0080, but opened at $39.5680. Mitsubishi Electric shares last traded at $39.5680, with a volume of 176 shares traded.

Mitsubishi Electric Stock Down 1.4%

The business's fifty day moving average is $35.74 and its 200 day moving average is $31.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88 and a beta of 0.63.

Mitsubishi Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (trading OTC as MIELF) is a diversified Japanese multinational manufacturer of electrical and electronic equipment. Established in 1921 as part of the broader Mitsubishi group, the company is headquartered in Tokyo and has grown into a global supplier of products and systems for industrial, commercial, infrastructure and consumer markets.

The company's operations span a wide range of businesses including power and energy systems, factory automation and industrial machinery, building systems such as elevators and escalators, heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) equipment, transportation systems including railway and traffic control solutions, and space and defense-related products.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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