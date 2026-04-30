Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY - Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $84.28, but opened at $76.97. Mitsubishi Electric shares last traded at $78.8350, with a volume of 282,037 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MIELY shares. Zacks Research downgraded Mitsubishi Electric from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded Mitsubishi Electric from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mitsubishi Electric currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Mitsubishi Electric

Mitsubishi Electric Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $84.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.08 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.61 and a 200-day moving average of $63.84.

About Mitsubishi Electric

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation OTCMKTS: MIELY is a Tokyo-based multinational manufacturer of electrical and electronic equipment. Founded in 1921, the company is part of the broader Mitsubishi Group and has grown into a diversified industrial enterprise serving commercial, industrial and consumer markets. Mitsubishi Electric develops, manufactures and sells a wide range of products and systems used in building systems, factory automation, power generation and distribution, transportation, and information and communication infrastructure.

The company's product and service portfolio includes air-conditioning and heating systems, elevators and escalators, factory automation and control equipment, power and electric systems, transportation systems and signaling for railways, and semiconductors and electronic devices.

Further Reading

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