Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.57, but opened at $26.82. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries shares last traded at $28.30, with a volume of 58,277 shares trading hands.

Get MHVYF alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $97.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.79 and a beta of 0.54. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $30.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.74.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.86 billion. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 5.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mitsubishi Heavy Industries stock. McMillan Office Inc. bought a new position in Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries is a diversified Japanese industrial conglomerate engaged in the design, manufacture and servicing of large-scale capital equipment and systems. The company's activities span shipbuilding and marine propulsion; power and energy systems including gas turbines, boilers and related power-plant equipment; and industrial machinery for sectors ranging from chemicals and manufacturing to environmental control. MHI also supplies heating, ventilation and air-conditioning systems and other building-related equipment for commercial and industrial customers.

In addition to its heavy engineering businesses, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries is a major participant in aerospace, space and defense markets.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries wasn't on the list.

While Mitsubishi Heavy Industries currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here