Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" by the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Get MUFG alerts: Sign Up

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MUFG shares. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group started coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Weiss Ratings lowered Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Erste Group Bank began coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a "buy" rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Signature Equity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 73.0% in the first quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $34,000. 13.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $21.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.60. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a 1 year low of $13.27 and a 1 year high of $22.83. The stock has a market cap of $253.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.39.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc (MUFG) is a Tokyo-based financial services holding company and one of Japan's largest banking groups and among the world's leading financial institutions. The group was formed through the integration of Mitsubishi Tokyo Financial Group and UFJ Holdings and operates a comprehensive suite of banking and financial services for retail, corporate, and institutional clients. MUFG's core banking operations are conducted through its commercial banking arm and a network of domestic and international subsidiaries and affiliates.

MUFG offers a broad range of products and services including commercial and retail banking, corporate and investment banking, global transaction banking, trust banking, asset management, securities and brokerage services, credit cards, consumer finance, leasing and custody services.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group wasn't on the list.

While Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here