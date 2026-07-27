Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q1 2027 results before the market opens on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share and revenue of $10.1134 billion for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2027 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, August 3, 2026 at 2:00 AM ET.

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Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MUFG opened at $22.91 on Monday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $20.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $271.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.39. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a 52-week low of $13.62 and a 52-week high of $23.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MUFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Erste Group Bank initiated coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MUFG

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 206.1% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,168 shares of the company's stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 25.8% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the company's stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 113.8% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the company's stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 245.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the company's stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,403 shares during the period. 13.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc (MUFG) is a Tokyo-based financial services holding company and one of Japan's largest banking groups and among the world's leading financial institutions. The group was formed through the integration of Mitsubishi Tokyo Financial Group and UFJ Holdings and operates a comprehensive suite of banking and financial services for retail, corporate, and institutional clients. MUFG's core banking operations are conducted through its commercial banking arm and a network of domestic and international subsidiaries and affiliates.

MUFG offers a broad range of products and services including commercial and retail banking, corporate and investment banking, global transaction banking, trust banking, asset management, securities and brokerage services, credit cards, consumer finance, leasing and custody services.

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