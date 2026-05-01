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Mitsui & Co. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Updates FY 2027 Earnings Guidance

Written by MarketBeat
May 1, 2026
Mitsui & Co. logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Mitsui updated its FY 2027 EPS guidance to 2.164 (range 2.164–2.164), notably below the consensus estimate of 46.230, and did not provide revenue guidance.
  • Zacks Research upgraded Mitsui from "hold" to "strong-buy", and the stock carries an average analyst rating of Strong Buy (two analysts).
  • In the most recent quarter Mitsui missed estimates with EPS of $8.52 vs. consensus $9.57 and revenue of $23.11B vs. $23.94B, while the shares trade with a market cap of about $107.8B, a PE of 18.89, and a 52-week range of $371.53–$835.49.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Mitsui & Co. (OTCMKTS:MITSY - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2027 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.164-2.164 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 46.230. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research raised Mitsui & Co. from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Strong Buy".

View Our Latest Analysis on Mitsui & Co.

Mitsui & Co. Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MITSY opened at $754.43 on Friday. Mitsui & Co. has a 1-year low of $371.53 and a 1-year high of $835.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business's fifty day moving average price is $759.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $643.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.57.

Mitsui & Co. (OTCMKTS:MITSY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $8.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.57 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $23.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.94 billion. Mitsui & Co. had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 6.13%.Mitsui & Co. has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.860-1.860 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mitsui & Co. will post 36.99 EPS for the current year.

Mitsui & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. OTCMKTS: MITSY is a global sogo shosha, or general trading company, headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Established in the aftermath of World War II, Mitsui & Co has grown into one of Japan's largest trading houses, operating across a wide range of industries to connect producers, manufacturers and consumers around the world.

The company's core activities include commodity trading, resource and energy development, project and infrastructure development, and strategic investing.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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