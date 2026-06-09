Has Temu-Owner PDD's Story Changed After Double Miss?

Shares of Chinese e-commerce giant and Temu-owner PPD NASDAQ: PDD came under significant pressure at the end of 2025 and early 2026. In Q4 2025, shares fell more than 14%, and Q1 2026 saw a nearly 10% drop.

PDD Today PDD PDD $82.76 +0.15 (+0.18%) 52-Week Range $81.56 ▼ $139.41 P/E Ratio 8.94 Price Target $131.33 Add to Watchlist

Rather than staging a rebound after these falls, pressure has continued to mount. In Q2 2026, shares are down more than 15%. Overall, PDD (also known as Pinduoduo) has slumped approximately 40% from its 52-week high.

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A large contributor to PPD’s poor showing so far in Q2 was the company’s latest earnings report. The company posted significant misses on the top and bottom lines, leading shares to drop by approximately 14% in two days.

Now, PDD shares have fallen to a level not seen since August 2023.

So, has the long-term bull case for this stock changed, or is there still reason for optimism in this consumer discretionary name?

PDD Posts Huge Misses, But Operating Margin Improves

In its fiscal Q1 2026, PDD posted revenue of $15.4 billion, an increase of 11% year over year (YOY). (Note that PDD reports its quarterly results slightly behind the standard reporting period used by many companies.) Despite posting double-digit sales growth, analysts projected revenue of around $15.9 billion, resulting in a substantial miss for PDD.

Earnings per share fell by approximately 18% YOY to $1.38—massively below the $2.40 analysts forecasted. However, it's important to note that operating profit actually improved—with operating margin rising by 160 basis points to 18.4%.

The key driver of its large earnings drop was unfavorable outcomes from investment income and other income, rather than a large deterioration in the underlying business. Still, the company’s guidance suggests potential operating margin pressure going forward.

Understanding PDD’s Big First Party Platform Investment

PDD plans to spend 100 billion Chinese renminbi (approx. $14.5 billion) over the next three years to further its first-party business. This is fundamentally different from the third-party e-commerce model on which PDD built its business. In third-party, the company simply acts as a marketplace that connects product sellers with buyers and takes a percentage of the sales value.

By contrast, first-party means the firm will own the products itself, taking on inventory and receiving the full sales value of each product as revenue. This introduces more risk for PDD if its first-party products don’t sell well, but also more upside if they do. While third-party is less complex, the lack of complexity also makes it more susceptible to competition. It is much easier for consumers to switch to another third-party platform where they can buy essentially the same low-quality goods they can on PDD’s platforms.

Thus, PDD is making this $14.5 billion investment to build out its product development and manufacturing capabilities. The hope is that long-term, PDD’s ability to control product quality will be a differentiator that staves off low-quality competition. However, because PDD must make these investments first before sales start to offset them, margins are likely to come under pressure in the near term as the company undertakes this shift.

One key advantage that PDD has as it makes this shift is the data accumulated from its third-party business about the products customers want. Essentially, the firm is betting that it can translate this knowledge into a product mix that resonates with buyers.

Analyst Price Targets Sink After Report

PDD Stock Forecast Today 12-Month Stock Price Forecast:

$131.33

58.96% Upside Moderate Buy

Based on 14 Analyst Ratings Current Price $82.62 High Forecast $170.00 Average Forecast $131.33 Low Forecast $89.00 PDD Stock Forecast Details

After PDD’s report, there was a significant deterioration in analyst forecasts. Among analyst updates for which MarketBeat had previous price target data, the average target fell by approximately 25%. Analysts at Barclays soured the most on PDD stock, driving their price target down from $165 to just $89. Still, the average of updated targets remained well above Barclays' forecast, near $116 per share.

This figure implies substantial upside of over 35%. However, it is considerably less optimistic than the MarketBeat consensus price target near $131, which implies upside north of 55%. Clearly, many analysts continue to believe that the market is undervaluing PDD stock, but expectations are moving down in a very material way. Nonetheless, it is worth noting that Barclays’ target is the most bearish PDD target tracked by MarketBeat. Despite this, the figure still projects an upside move of about 10%. Notably, PDD now retains zero Sell ratings, seven Hold ratings, and seven Buy ratings.

PDD’s Valuation Approaches Historically Low Level as Transformation Gets Underway

PDD is making a significant long-term shift in its business. Given the fact that the payoff is uncertain and earnings are likely to be volatile, markets are punishing the stock. Still, PDD now trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of around 7.5x. This is just 10% higher than its lowest level over the past five years.

As PDD looks to differentiate itself within the highly competitive e-commerce market, there is reason to believe the stock could stage a significant long-term recovery. However, it is entirely possible that markets do not reward the firm for this move for some time and that shares continue to face pressure in the near term.

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