Mizuho Begins Coverage on Shell (NYSE:SHEL)

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Shell (NYSE:SHEL - Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a "neutral" rating and a $98.00 price target on the energy company's stock. Mizuho's price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.18% from the company's previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HSBC upgraded Shell from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Research cut Shell from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded shares of Shell from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Shell from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shell presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $100.19.

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Shell Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $87.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $244.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.06. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $83.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.08. Shell has a 12-month low of $68.63 and a 12-month high of $94.90.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The energy company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.30. Shell had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $69.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.54 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shell will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shell

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Shell by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,463 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Shell by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,564 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 13,419 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shell by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the energy company's stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 137,086 shares of the energy company's stock worth $9,652,000 after buying an additional 7,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Shell by 6.4% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc NYSE: SHEL is a global integrated energy company that operates across the full oil and gas value chain as well as in developing lower-carbon energy solutions. The company traces its roots to the early 20th century merger of Royal Dutch Petroleum and Shell Transport and Trading, and today it is organized to explore for and produce hydrocarbons, process and refine them, manufacture petrochemicals, and market fuel, lubricants and related products under the Shell brand around the world.

Shell's principal activities include upstream exploration and production of oil and natural gas, integrated gas operations including liquefied natural gas (LNG), and downstream refining, supply and marketing.

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