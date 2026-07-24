Mizuho Boosts Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target to $343.00

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Mizuho from $324.00 to $343.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the insurance provider's stock. Mizuho's target price would suggest a potential downside of 11.38% from the stock's current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen lowered Travelers Companies from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Travelers Companies from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $314.00 to $379.00 in a report on Tuesday. Evercore set a $329.00 price objective on Travelers Companies and gave the stock an "in-line" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $295.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $354.26.

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Travelers Companies Stock Up 2.8%

NYSE:TRV traded up $10.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $387.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,384,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,616. Travelers Companies has a twelve month low of $252.26 and a twelve month high of $388.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $80.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.46.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $10.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.41 by $4.63. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.51 EPS. The firm's revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 31.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.65, for a total transaction of $3,076,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 45,125 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,882,706.25. The trade was a 18.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,557 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.64, for a total value of $483,666.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 259,590 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $80,639,037.60. This represents a 0.60% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 18,292 shares of company stock valued at $5,639,800 in the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travelers Companies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,474 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $6,759,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co. raised its position in Travelers Companies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co. now owns 4,521 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.5% in the second quarter. GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth $414,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about Travelers Companies

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Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc NYSE: TRV is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers' compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

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