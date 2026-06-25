Mizuho Cuts Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Price Target to $65.00

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM - Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Mizuho to $65.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Mizuho's target price suggests a potential upside of 62.10% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TCOM. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Trip.com Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $75.50.

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Trip.com Group Stock Performance

Shares of TCOM stock traded down $6.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.10. 8,742,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,525,821. The company has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of -0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Trip.com Group has a 12-month low of $38.04 and a 12-month high of $78.99.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). Trip.com Group had a net margin of 53.28% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 21% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trip.com Group will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Trip.com Group by 237.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 398 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp raised its position in Trip.com Group by 69.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 611 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 384.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 44.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 701 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.41% of the company's stock.

Key Trip.com Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Trip.com Group this week:

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group NASDAQ: TCOM is a China-based online travel services company that provides a broad range of consumer and business travel products. The company operates consumer-facing travel platforms and mobile apps that enable users to search, book and manage hotel reservations, airline tickets, packaged tours, rail travel, car rentals, airport transfers and local activities. It also offers corporate travel management and B2B solutions that support travel suppliers and downstream distribution partners.

Headquartered in Shanghai, Trip.com Group serves customers across China and increasingly in international markets through a portfolio of brands and global distribution channels.

Further Reading

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