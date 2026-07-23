Mizuho Financial Group (MFG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q1 2027 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.17 per share and revenue of $5.5177 billion for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2027 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 4:15 AM ET.

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Mizuho Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of Mizuho Financial Group stock opened at $10.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $129.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.46. The stock's 50-day moving average is $9.70 and its 200-day moving average is $8.92. Mizuho Financial Group has a one year low of $5.74 and a one year high of $10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b+)" rating on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mizuho Financial Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Get Our Latest Analysis on Mizuho Financial Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,343 shares of the bank's stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 392,998 shares of the bank's stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 89,095 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,508,417 shares of the bank's stock worth $79,941,000 after buying an additional 57,806 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 51,966 shares of the bank's stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 29,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,663 shares of the bank's stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 6,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.26% of the company's stock.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc is a major Japanese banking and financial services holding company headquartered in Tokyo. The group operates through a network of subsidiaries that provide a full range of retail, corporate and investment banking services. Its core businesses include deposit-taking and lending, transaction banking, cash management, trade finance and treasury services for both individual and institutional clients.

Beyond traditional commercial banking, Mizuho offers securities and capital markets services, investment banking, underwriting, M&A advisory, and asset management through its securities and trust banking arms.

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