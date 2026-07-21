Mizuho Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Stock

W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB - Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Mizuho from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the insurance provider's stock. Mizuho's price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.77% from the stock's current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of W.R. Berkley from an "underperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Evercore reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of W.R. Berkley in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on W.R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating and set a $74.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of W.R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded W.R. Berkley from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.R. Berkley currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $70.12.

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W.R. Berkley Stock Up 1.5%

WRB opened at $72.71 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $68.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.34. W.R. Berkley has a 52 week low of $62.87 and a 52 week high of $78.96. The firm has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.28 billion. W.R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that W.R. Berkley will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new position in W.R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,542,919,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in W.R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,752,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in W.R. Berkley by 35,572.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,219,902 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $155,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,679 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in W.R. Berkley by 33.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,892,799 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $374,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,363 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in W.R. Berkley by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,754,383 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $193,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting W.R. Berkley

Here are the key news stories impacting W.R. Berkley this week:

Positive Sentiment: W.R. Berkley reported Q2 2026 earnings of $1.27 per share, ahead of the $1.09 consensus, and net income to common stockholders rose to $452.3 million from $401.3 million a year ago. Article Title

W.R. Berkley reported Q2 2026 earnings of $1.27 per share, ahead of the $1.09 consensus, and net income to common stockholders rose to $452.3 million from $401.3 million a year ago. Positive Sentiment: The company’s underwriting remained strong, supporting profitability and reinforcing the view that core insurance operations are performing well. Article Title

The company’s underwriting remained strong, supporting profitability and reinforcing the view that core insurance operations are performing well. Neutral Sentiment: Gross premiums written increased to $4.14 billion from $3.98 billion, showing continued top-line growth in the insurance business. Article Title

Gross premiums written increased to $4.14 billion from $3.98 billion, showing continued top-line growth in the insurance business. Negative Sentiment: Revenue came in below expectations at $3.72 billion versus the $3.28 billion estimate, and several reports highlighted the revenue shortfall as a drag on sentiment. Article Title

W.R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation NYSE: WRB is a publicly traded insurance holding company that underwrites and sells commercial property and casualty insurance, specialty insurance products, and reinsurance. Headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, the company operates a portfolio of underwriting businesses that focus on niche and specialty commercial risks, offering coverage tailored to industries such as transportation, construction, professional services and other commercial lines.

The company's product mix includes primary and excess casualty, property, professional liability, environmental and other specialty lines, together with treaty and facultative reinsurance solutions.

Further Reading

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