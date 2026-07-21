Mizuho Increases Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Price Target to $33.00

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Mizuho's target price indicates a potential upside of 4.68% from the stock's previous close.

CUZ has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Cousins Properties from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Cousins Properties from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Cousins Properties from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cousins Properties has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $30.36.

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Cousins Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CUZ opened at $31.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,050.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.19. Cousins Properties has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $32.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.21). Cousins Properties had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $263.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $256.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Cousins Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-2.980 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cousins Properties will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Cousins Properties during the first quarter worth $39,000. Arax Advisory Partners acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 176.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 92.3% in the second quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties Incorporated NYSE: CUZ is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the development, acquisition and management of high-quality office and mixed-use properties. Headquartered in Atlanta, the company focuses on urban infill and suburban markets across the Sun Belt, with a strong presence in metropolitan areas such as Atlanta, Austin, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando and Tampa. Its core activities encompass full-service property leasing, asset management and construction oversight, serving a diverse mix of corporate and institutional tenants.

Founded in 1958 as a privately held real estate concern, Cousins Properties completed its initial public offering in 1992.

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