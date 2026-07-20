Mizuho Initiates Coverage on TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE)

Stock analysts at Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE - Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an "outperform" rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho's target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.58% from the company's previous close.

TTE has been the subject of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of TotalEnergies from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Research lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $73.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $87.00.

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TotalEnergies Price Performance

Shares of TTE stock opened at $81.37 on Monday. TotalEnergies has a 12 month low of $57.39 and a 12 month high of $94.17. The company has a market capitalization of $195.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $49.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $44.58 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 7.43%. As a group, equities analysts expect that TotalEnergies will post 10.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TotalEnergies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. YANKCOM Partnership raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 146.8% in the fourth quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 390 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Robinswood Financial LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. MH & Associates Securities Management Corp ADV bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 16.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE NYSE: TTE is a French multinational integrated energy company engaged across the full energy value chain. Founded in 1924 as Compagnie Française des Pétroles, the company grew through a series of mergers and expansions—most notably with Petrofina and Elf Aquitaine around the turn of the millennium—and rebranded to TotalEnergies in 2021 to reflect a broader focus on multiple energy sources. It is organized to operate across upstream and downstream activities while pursuing a transition toward lower-carbon energy solutions.

In upstream, TotalEnergies explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas globally.

Further Reading

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