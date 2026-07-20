Go Pro
→ Buy this stock tomorrow (From Chaikin Analytics) (Ad)tc pixel

Mizuho Initiates Coverage on TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE)

Written by MarketBeat
July 20, 2026
TotalEnergies logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Mizuho initiated coverage on TotalEnergies with an outperform rating and a $103 price target, implying about 26.6% upside from the prior close.
  • Other analysts remain mixed but generally constructive, with TotalEnergies carrying an overall Moderate Buy rating and an average price target of $87.
  • The company recently reported better-than-expected earnings, posting $2.45 EPS versus $2.22 expected and revenue of $49.52 billion versus $44.58 billion expected.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Stock analysts at Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE - Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an "outperform" rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho's target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.58% from the company's previous close.

TTE has been the subject of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of TotalEnergies from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Research lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $73.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $87.00.

View Our Latest Report on TTE

TotalEnergies Price Performance

Shares of TTE stock opened at $81.37 on Monday. TotalEnergies has a 12 month low of $57.39 and a 12 month high of $94.17. The company has a market capitalization of $195.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $49.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $44.58 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 7.43%. As a group, equities analysts expect that TotalEnergies will post 10.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TotalEnergies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. YANKCOM Partnership raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 146.8% in the fourth quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 390 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Robinswood Financial LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. MH & Associates Securities Management Corp ADV bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 16.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TotalEnergies

(Get Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE NYSE: TTE is a French multinational integrated energy company engaged across the full energy value chain. Founded in 1924 as Compagnie Française des Pétroles, the company grew through a series of mergers and expansions—most notably with Petrofina and Elf Aquitaine around the turn of the millennium—and rebranded to TotalEnergies in 2021 to reflect a broader focus on multiple energy sources. It is organized to operate across upstream and downstream activities while pursuing a transition toward lower-carbon energy solutions.

In upstream, TotalEnergies explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas globally.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in TotalEnergies Right Now?

Before you consider TotalEnergies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TotalEnergies wasn't on the list.

While TotalEnergies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now Cover
Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now

Learn the basics of options trading and how to use them to boost returns and manage risk with this free report from MarketBeat. Click the link below to get your free copy.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
tc pixel
It Has Happened Before and the DOJ Just Confirmed It Is Happening Again
It Has Happened Before and the DOJ Just Confirmed It Is Happening Again
From Priority Gold (Ad)
The SK Hynix IPO and 2027’s AI Memory Squeeze
The SK Hynix IPO and 2027’s AI Memory Squeeze
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 13, 2026
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
By Thomas Hughes | July 14, 2026
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
By Thomas Hughes | July 15, 2026
tc pixel
Your book attached
Your book attached
From Profits Run (Ad)
2 Quantum Stocks That Could Challenge IonQ’s Leadership
2 Quantum Stocks That Could Challenge IonQ’s Leadership
By Nathan Reiff | July 15, 2026
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
By Jessica Mitacek | July 17, 2026

Recent Videos

This Stock Fell From $194 to $41. Institutions Just Made a Massive Bet.
This Stock Fell From $194 to $41. Institutions Just Made a Massive Bet.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines